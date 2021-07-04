Youth performers to present ‘Godspell, Jr.’ at Springfield Summer Arts Festival

The show is designed for a smaller cast opposed to the large productions with many actors and ensemble members at most Arts Festival musicals. That made “Godspell, Jr.” ideal when the pandemic rules were still in place, having mainly older Ambassadors taking the stage.

The show follows a handful of characters with distinct personalities, fashioned after hippies, along with Jesus, Judas and John the Baptist. A difference is the actors use their own names, which excited Ambassador Maelynn Rose.

“I like being a hippie, I can relate to being a hippie,” she gushed. “And you get to play you, no character names.”

Rose also welcomed the chance to get back to interacting with her castmates in person. The two months of rehearsals have been fun and brought them even closer together

“Online shows never felt normal,” she said. “There’s a difference between being on and off and I couldn’t be happier to be here.”

First-time student director Eleni Linardos helps set the tone for her peers on the production. She said although “Godspell” is based on spiritual and religious themes, it’s not preachy.

“It’s got a good message, religious or not through its stories and lessons,” Linardos said.

This is a rare Ambassadors production where Springfield Arts Council art education director Krissy Brown isn’t directing. As she was expecting, directorial duties were picked up by her husband Kevin Brown and Jason Hanrahan.

There are only 11 cast members onstage with two costume changes and one set, with an ensemble of 18 in the pit area. But that won’t make it any less epic according to Kevin Brown, whose challenge was bringing the same energy with fewer cast.

“The kids did great during the pandemic but they missed being together,” he said. “Most of these kids have been in a park show before. There’ll be the same amount of energy with less people. Believe me, they’ll bring the energy.”

Even an inanimate object will get into the production: The big rock that is part of the stage will play a role.

When not rehearsing, the Ambassadors followed the spirit of the show and contributed to the Keep Clark County Beautiful project, planting flowers around the Heritage Center and helping at the Kiwanis Children’s Garden in Snyder Park. They also beautified the area near the stage in Veterans Park with a YAA Garden that visitors can watch grow as the festival goes on.

Kevin Brown said Ambassadors will get back to doing more live shows in the area later this year.

HOW TO GO

What: Youth Arts Ambassadors present “Godspell, Jr.”

Where: Veterans Park, Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.SpringfieldArtsCouncil.org.