‘Your Story’ exhibit complemented by audio additions

The event will run three to four hours and the headphones will work for about a 500-yard radius.

“It’s a reason to think we’re happy we’re all still here to enjoy it,” Chilton said.

About 100 pairs of headphones will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Although the service is free, donations will be accepted and donated to the Springfield Peace Center.

‘Your Story’ audio essays added

Whether someone has toured “Your Story” and wants more or hasn’t experienced it yet, there’s a new outlet to enhance it. The “Your Story” official website and Facebook pages have added audio essays by subjects, accessible by scanning a QR Code.

Ty Fischer, who created the exhibition, is releasing a few at a time and hopes to have one for each participant, and potentially add to the banners themselves. Fischer is grateful for the cooperation of the City of Springfield and others who have supported it.

“We’ve had a very good response, not only for our community, but the art community,” he said. “It could open the door to more display art and other larger formats downtown.

“I’m very thankful. It’s definitely a gamble any time an artist puts out art, you just never know, but this has inspired me to look at other projects.”

Fischer is also still selling “Your Story” books on the website with complete stories and photos of all the participants.

The “Your Story” exhibition will be up through Oct. 31. For more information, go to www.yourstoryexhibit.com/.