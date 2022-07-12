Yoga among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign counties

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this week: Steam Club will be held at 6 p.m. today, Creating a Banner using Canva.com will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for adults and teens, but registration is required.

Explore Wittenberg selected to participate in career innovation institute

Springfield Church Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at 230 E. High St. in Springfield. For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Urbana Church Drive-Thru Dinner

Concord United Methodist Church, 2963 State Route 560 in Urbana, will host a drive-thru dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today. The dinner will include homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and desert. The cost is a donation.

Food Truck Thursday

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local non-profit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the nonprofits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the nonprofit. The next scheduled Food Truck Thursdays will be: Raging Bull and St. Vincent de Paul.

Garden Yoga

Clark County Master Gardner Volunteers are sponsoring Meet Me at the Garden for Yoga from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion. Yoga will be on July 14, 21 and 28 on 1900 Park Road. Donations will be accepted. Julie Johnson BSN, RN, MT is the Yoga Instructor. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Bellefontaine Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center will host two upcoming blood drives:

The Logan County Discovery Center community blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at 1973 State Route 47 West in Bellefontaine.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the new “Hit a Double” bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. All registered donors will be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate. Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.