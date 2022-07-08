Northeastern selects elementary principal as new PK-12 building opens

Lori Swafford will be the new Northeastern Elementary School principal and start her position this month as staff and faculty move into the district’s new building.
“We are pleased to hire an administrator with the credentials and caliber of Ms. Swafford,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “We look forward to seeing her leadership skills in action with our students, staff and parents at the new Northeastern PK-12 school building.”
The school board will officially approve Swafford at its July 21 meeting.
“I am honored to be a part of the Northeastern community. It is a great time to join the staff as the new PK-12 building opens,” Swafford said. “I am incredibly excited to be a principal at the elementary level, where we are involved with teaching the students foundational skills they will use throughout their life.”
Swafford served as principal of Northwestern Jr./Sr. High School for 18 years and as interim superintendent for Northwestern Local School District for six months.
Before joining Northwestern, Swafford worked in Springfield City Schools where she served as principal of South High School for two years, assistant principal for five years, and as an English Language Arts and reading teacher for five years.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from Ohio State University, a bachelor of science in education from Urbana University and a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Wright State University, where she also completed her superintendent license.
