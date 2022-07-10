Wittenberg selected to participate in career innovation institute

Wittenberg University was selected to participate in a career innovation institute to help support learning and workforce connections.
The university was named one of 54 institutions selected to participate in the 2022 Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute through the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U).
The virtual institute, which runs Aug. 11 through Dec. 16, will focus on supporting campus efforts to strengthen the college learning and workforce preparation connections, as well as develop campus-industry partnerships.
“The Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute offers a unique opportunity to nurture and spread new approaches to curricular design that promote equity and student success through meaningful career preparation,” said AAC&U president Lynn Pasquerella.
During fall semester, teams from the participating institutions will develop projects focused on co-curricular alignment, defined learning and skill development, high-impact experiences, and assessment and change management strategies. Wittenberg’s team will include Brian Yontz, interim provost and professor of education; Jon Duraj, assistant vice president and senior associate dean of students; Brittany House Conrad, executive director for career engagement and professional development; Ross Jackson, assistant professor of business; and Alejandra Gimenez-Berger, associate professor of art.
“This institute will be a powerful tool to ensure Wittenberg’s liberal arts education continues to equip students for lifelong impact in their career fields,” Duraj said. “This work will enhance our efforts in career and vocation preparation to focus deeper on campus-industry partnerships, and is exciting for our students, alumni, and faculty.”
The Institute’s approach to innovation focuses on design thinking, broad and inclusive interdisciplinary perspectives, collaboration across stakeholders, and systemic commitments to equity that prepare students for various career paths.
“The overwhelmingly positive response to the Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute signals a great desire among campuses to do more than simply heed calls for career preparation. Our aim with this institute is to find the sweet spot between higher education’s ability to meet the needs of a rapidly changing workforce and the desire of each campus to supply that career preparation in a meaningful way that is authentic to its mission and context,” said Ashley Finley, AAC&U Vice President for Research and co-director of the Institute.
To learn more, visit www.aacu.org/event/2022-cci-institute.
