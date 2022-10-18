Workshops, food pantries among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

Community Health Foundation and the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties will host a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) interactive workshop from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at USS, 125 W. Main St.

Jamilah Hackworth, EdD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, will present Courage over Comfort: Strategies for Moving from Bystander to Upstander. There is no fee to attend the workshop, but you must pre-register. To register, call the United Way at 937-324-5551 or email msetterfield@uwccmc.org.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at the Clark County Public Library - Park Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Explore New Kenton Ridge school building on schedule

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans, but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Central Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Tuesday book talk will be held at 7 p.m. today for an in-person discussion on The Road by Cormac McCarthy at the main library. Copies of the book will be available at the library of copies are available through Ohio Digital Library.

An adult interactive movie of Hocus Pocus will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at both library locations. Kids will get an interactive script and a bag filled with props and a snack. Registration is required.

Fall Leaf Trolley Rides

Ferncliff Cemetery will be offering free fall leaf trolley rides through the grounds on Wednesday. There is no cost for these tours, but reservations are required. For tour times and to make your reservations, call the Ferncliff office at 937-322-3491.

Food Pantry

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will host a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.

Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Condominium Meeting

The Greater Springfield Area Condominium Coalition (GSACC) will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Greenlawn Village 1 condominium Party Barn, off route 41, west of Springfield at 3030 Party Lane. Meetings are free and open to all condo board members and any interested condo residents.

This month’s presentation will concern the new Ohio Revised Section 5311.081, Powers and Duties of the Board of Directors, effective Sept. 13, 2022. Kaman & Cusimano, the Columbus Ohio law firm specializing in Condo and HOA laws, and represents several membership condo associations, will be making the presentation and will also be available to answer other condo-related legal questions.

For more information, questions, concerns or to be placed on the GSACC mailing list, contact Jim Ullom at jullom@woh.rr.com or 937-342-1102 or Terry Harris at joanneandterry@ameritech.net or 937-390-3582.