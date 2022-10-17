Clark State names directors of nursing programs, risk and emergency management

Clark State has appointed two faculty members to new positions at the college.
Scott Dolan was named as the director of nursing programs and Jon Lemen was named as the director of risk and emergency management.
Dolan has 17 years of experience as a nurse educator and seven as an academic leader.
“I look forward to working with an amazing team of nurse educators and healthcare partners in the Clark and Greene County area to recruit a diverse group of students who will be the next generation of registered and practical nurses meeting the healthcare needs of the area,” Dolan said.
In his role, Dolan will provide leadership and program administration for the associate degree registered nursing and practical nursing certificate programs, involvement in the review and revision of curriculum processes and policies, ensure the curriculum is relevant to current evidence-based nursing practice, and facilitate the professional development of and evaluate the performance of the RN and PN program full-time and adjunct faculty.
Dolan has a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Kent State University, a master’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a doctoral degree in Higher Education from Capella University.
Lemen has more than 25 years of experience in public safety roles at the college.
“I hope to continue building relationships with students and staff while ensuring their safety and well-being on campus,” Lemen said. “I hope to bring new ideas to help better the campus for the staff and students. I have an open-door policy and welcome conversations and new ideas.”
Lemen worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years as a deputy involved in criminal investigations, K9 handler and Drug Unit Investigator. He also has experience as a local city police officer and a firefighter and EMT.
After retiring from the sheriff’s office, Lemen joined the Springfield City School District and made home visits to work with families and staff to ensure students were in school and learning, and worked alongside Clark County Children Services.
