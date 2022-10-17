Clark State names directors of nursing programs, risk and emergency management

Dolan has a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Kent State University, a master’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a doctoral degree in Higher Education from Capella University.

Lemen has more than 25 years of experience in public safety roles at the college.

“I hope to continue building relationships with students and staff while ensuring their safety and well-being on campus,” Lemen said. “I hope to bring new ideas to help better the campus for the staff and students. I have an open-door policy and welcome conversations and new ideas.”

Lemen worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years as a deputy involved in criminal investigations, K9 handler and Drug Unit Investigator. He also has experience as a local city police officer and a firefighter and EMT.

After retiring from the sheriff’s office, Lemen joined the Springfield City School District and made home visits to work with families and staff to ensure students were in school and learning, and worked alongside Clark County Children Services.