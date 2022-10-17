springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark State names directors of nursing programs, risk and emergency management

News
By , Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

Clark State has appointed two faculty members to new positions at the college.

Scott Dolan was named as the director of nursing programs and Jon Lemen was named as the director of risk and emergency management.

Dolan has 17 years of experience as a nurse educator and seven as an academic leader.

“I look forward to working with an amazing team of nurse educators and healthcare partners in the Clark and Greene County area to recruit a diverse group of students who will be the next generation of registered and practical nurses meeting the healthcare needs of the area,” Dolan said.

ExploreWittenberg launches new tuition-free program for eligible Ohio students

In his role, Dolan will provide leadership and program administration for the associate degree registered nursing and practical nursing certificate programs, involvement in the review and revision of curriculum processes and policies, ensure the curriculum is relevant to current evidence-based nursing practice, and facilitate the professional development of and evaluate the performance of the RN and PN program full-time and adjunct faculty.

Dolan has a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Kent State University, a master’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a doctoral degree in Higher Education from Capella University.

Lemen has more than 25 years of experience in public safety roles at the college.

ExploreClark County, Champaign County set different trick-or-treat dates

“I hope to continue building relationships with students and staff while ensuring their safety and well-being on campus,” Lemen said. “I hope to bring new ideas to help better the campus for the staff and students. I have an open-door policy and welcome conversations and new ideas.”

Lemen worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years as a deputy involved in criminal investigations, K9 handler and Drug Unit Investigator. He also has experience as a local city police officer and a firefighter and EMT.

After retiring from the sheriff’s office, Lemen joined the Springfield City School District and made home visits to work with families and staff to ensure students were in school and learning, and worked alongside Clark County Children Services.

In Other News
1
Clark State making changes to better serve performing arts community
2
Arts Council season to bring Olivia, Elvis, pop, rock and Seven
3
Coronavirus: Transmission up in Clark, Champaign counties, more rapid...
4
Stafford: Witt students research consequences of food insecurity
5
Springfield’s Clothesline Project: ‘I think we all have a story of...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top