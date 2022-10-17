New Kenton Ridge school building on schedule

“Seeing how much our students and staff are enjoying the new Northeastern PK-12 building makes us eager to be able to provide a nice, new learning environment for our Kenton Ridge students, staff and community too,” Kronour said.

The new Kenton Ridge site is a three-story building, and it will have separate entries for the high school and elementary school side.

Kronour said officials believe they are about $5 million under budget now, but that can vary as the project continues.

“Since we are still in the middle of these building projects, it is difficult to estimate how much under budget we are, considering costs can change – either increasing or decreasing our construction expenses,” he said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Kronour said if the project continues to remain under budget, the funds are slated for turf fields for both schools, a support building at the Northeastern Athletic Complex, stands and a press box at Kenton Ridge, shelter houses at both schools and additional playground equipment at both buildings.

In summer of 2021, the construction projects were roughly $4 million under budget, which did not include an extra $1 million that was put in reserve.

While the project has experienced some supply chain issues — such as louvers for the HVAC equipment, storefront and window displays, and breakers —Kronour said they’ve been able to manage those as they come up and are still on schedule to open next year.

Kronour added that inflation has not been an issue with the projects since they already had a contract in place with the construction management company. However, he did say it could potentially impact the special projects.

At the site, the masonry brick work is complete, the roof is close to being completed, casework is going in on the second floor, the gypsum boards are being sanded and prepped for painting on the third floor, the pouring of the sidewalks continues, and they are getting ready for blacktop.

“I’m very excited about all of the work that continues to take place,” Kronour said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Last month, walls on the first floor were painted and casework installation continued in the classrooms, and primer paint was applied to the masonry walls in the student dining room and kitchen. Outside, workers started installing gutters, downspouts were connected to underground storm lines, the standing seam metal roofing installation continued, topsoil was placed between the sidewalks and building, and the concrete bench and seating wall was poured at the entrance plaza.

Over the summer, new sidewalks were put in around the retention pond and parking lot at the new Kenton Ridge site, metal studs went up and duct work went in on the third flood, ductwork was insulated on the second and third floors, and gypsum board went in on all levels.

On the outside, the brick veneer continued to go up, the standing seam metal roof began being installed, work on the driveway between the new campus and the athletic complex started, windows were installed, tile flooring was laid, the wall tiles were installed and the Kenton Ridge medallion went up on the front of the building.

The district will spend $57 million on the Kenton Ridge building and spent $42 million on the new Northeastern site. The new building is on the property near the current Kenton Ridge High School.

The new Northeastern Pre-K through 12th grade school building opened for the 2022-23 academic year. A dedication and ribbon cutting was held in August. The school, located on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to the former South Vienna school, is a two-story building and has separate entries for the high school and elementary school side.

The district combined several school buildings into the two new buildings, including Northeastern High and Middle School, Kenton Ridge High School, Northridge Middle and Elementary School, Rolling Hills Elementary and South Vienna.

The date of demolition for the old Northeastern High School building and what will be demolished are still being discussed as the district is working on the architectural and structural plans for the Northeastern Athletic Complex site.

Voters approved a 37-year, $79 million bond issue for two new Pre-K-through-12 facilities in May 2018. In addition, the state will contribute 40%, or $40 million, to the project through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, bringing the total cost of the two schools to nearly $120 million.