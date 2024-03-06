Women, girls to take over COhatch on Friday for International Women’s Day

Tackett started the annual event in 2018 because she thought local women shouldn’t have to travel outside of Springfield to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“As a female business owner myself, and I’m also newly elected to the Springfield City Commission, which is now dominated for the first time by females ... our sheriff is female, our police chief is female; so it’s just a good year to celebrate us and grow and inspire the next generation of girls,” Tackett said. “I encourage women to bring their little girls so they can see they should be celebrated.”

Attendees can donate tampons, pads or panty liners to receive extra tickets to a raffle. The event will benefit Period Kits Ohio and Think Pink, Tackett said.

Tackett said “male allies” are welcome to enter COhatch after 8 p.m.