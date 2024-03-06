Women, girls to take over COhatch on Friday for International Women’s Day

Women and girls will have an opportunity for an evening of camaraderie while supporting female-owned businesses for International Women’s Day on Friday.

The event will be a “girls’ takeover” of COhatch The Market on South Fountain Avenue downtown from 6-8 p.m., with special drinks and the market’s regular food vendors being open for business, organizer, Sip & Dipity Paint Bar owner and Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett said. Other female vendors and entrepreneurs will be there as well, including a female author, bakers, a candle maker and a photographer who will shoot headshots.

Tackett started the annual event in 2018 because she thought local women shouldn’t have to travel outside of Springfield to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“As a female business owner myself, and I’m also newly elected to the Springfield City Commission, which is now dominated for the first time by females ... our sheriff is female, our police chief is female; so it’s just a good year to celebrate us and grow and inspire the next generation of girls,” Tackett said. “I encourage women to bring their little girls so they can see they should be celebrated.”

Attendees can donate tampons, pads or panty liners to receive extra tickets to a raffle. The event will benefit Period Kits Ohio and Think Pink, Tackett said.

Tackett said “male allies” are welcome to enter COhatch after 8 p.m.

