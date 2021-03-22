X

Vehicle dangles upside down near creek after rollover crash

A woman rolled her vehicle down a ravine, near a creek after a crash March 22, 2021, on Dayton-Springfield Road in Mad River Twp. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
A woman rolled her vehicle down a ravine, near a creek after a crash March 22, 2021, on Dayton-Springfield Road in Mad River Twp. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Bill Lackey

A crash Monday afternoon left a vehicle dangling over a creek upside down.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Dayton-Springfield Road in Mad River Twp.

Crews had to rescue the driver, who went off the right side of the road and rolled down the ravine. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, rescuers said.

The crash temporarily closed Dayton-Springfield Road at South Tecumseh Road, not far from Interstate 70.

