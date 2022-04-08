BreakingNews
Woman who died after being struck by car identified
Woman who died after being struck by car identified

A pedestrian was killed after being struck and trapped under a work van on Belmont Avenue between High Street and Main Street Tuesday afternoon. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
31 minutes ago

Police have identified the Springfield woman who died after being struck by a vehicle this week.

Meridith K. Rowland, 42, was struck on South Belmont Avenue and East High Street Tuesday afternoon, according to a City of Springfield press release

She was trapped under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

It’s not clear if charges have been filed in relation to the woman’s death.

Speed was not a factor in the accident, nor do police believe the driver was impaired, officials said.

About the Author

Sydney Dawes

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

