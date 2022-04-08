Woman who died after being struck by car identified

Police have identified the Springfield woman who died after being struck by a vehicle this week.
Meridith K. Rowland, 42, was struck on South Belmont Avenue and East High Street Tuesday afternoon, according to a City of Springfield press release
She was trapped under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.
It’s not clear if charges have been filed in relation to the woman’s death.
Speed was not a factor in the accident, nor do police believe the driver was impaired, officials said.
