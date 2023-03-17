Woman taken to hospital after being shot at Springfield bar

A woman was taken to a Dayton hospital after being shot at a Springfield bar.
Police responded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 425 Club at 425 Harrison St. for a woman being shot in the right arm and head by an unknown man, according to a Springfield police report.
When officers arrived, they found the woman with a bullet wound to her right shoulder and a bullet that grazed the right side of her face, which left a laceration.
Officers found a 9mm casing and bullet next to where the woman was and a witness who was applying pressure to her face and shoulder, the report stated.
The witness said and unknown man dressed in all black with a hood “opened up the door to the 425 Club, fired two rounds at (the woman) from outside the bar and then took off running” south on Scott Street before getting into a black truck. He said the woman then ran to the bathroom, and multiple people began helping her until officers and EMS arrived.
The woman was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.
Officers were unable to speak with the woman at the time of the incident due to the severity of her injuries.
No charges have been filed at the time.
No other details were available.
