Woman flown to hospital after vehicle strikes her, flees scene in Springfield late Wednesday

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH
By Daniel Susco
44 minutes ago

A woman was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield late Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of S Burnett Road at 11:56 p.m. on a report of a person hit by a vehicle, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Crews found a woman who was injured, who was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police said the vehicle that struck the woman fled the scene, and that there are currently no suspects.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

