Wittenberg University smashes fundraising record in annual giving event

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the alumni and friends who supported Commit to Witt this year,” said Melanie Norton, Wittenberg’s interim vice president for advancement. “The stellar response to Thursday’s outreach reflects the impact of the Wittenberg experience.”

The positive response was especially significant on the heels of the university’s financial struggles in recent months. Wittenberg announced job cuts last fall, and the university recently received a “financial distress” designation by its accrediting agency. University officials said that designation was based on financial statements from past years that are already being addressed.

The Commit to Witt event included in excess of $450,000 in matches and challenges established by board members, alumni, senior staff and others. There were 1,377 total gifts, but the totals are expect to rise as mail is processed.

The day of giving saw participants compete for “ambassador bragging rights,” with alumni going to regional events in Columbus, Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh; New York; and a pre-Commit to Witt event in Bellevue, Washington, according to the release. The school held two new events, the basketball Shoot-a-Thon and Where’s Ezry the Tiger, on campus this year.

“The response to this year’s Commit to Witt testifies to the strength of the Wittenberg community,” outgoing President Mike Frandsen said. “Every gift makes a difference in the lives of our students and reaffirms our legacy of passing our light for decades to come. What a wonderful tribute in honor of our University.”