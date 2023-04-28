What’s happening this weekend: Adoption event, community cleanup and more

The Animal Welfare League will have a spring sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 3816 Lawrenceville Drive.

There will be many items including Ashley Bell Dolls, Hummell Plates, a few collector items, a selection of artificial flowers for Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, and miscellaneous items such as baskets, lamps, Afghans, linens, bedspreads, craft and sewing items, a few clothes, dishes, glassware, pictures, clocks, some furniture, 33 1/3 record albums, dog toys, dog clothes and many other items.

This sale will benefit the AWL, which is a non-profit, no-kill shelter.

Beauty and the Beast

Shawnee High School will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the High School and Middle School, North Gym.

In a “tale as old as time” Belle is a young woman in a provincial town and the Beast is a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. But, time is running out. If the Beast does not learn to love and be loved, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Join Belle as she encounters the hideous beast, the enchanted castle, and a chance at love.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.clarkshawnee.org.

Cable 5K

The 5th annual “Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk” will be held on Saturday in Cable, Champaign County.

The top three finishers, male and female, will receive a trophy and a medal. This year the top three youths’ ages 12 and under will also receive a trophy and a medal. New this year is trophies for ages 13-18.

The funds generated from the5K will go toward improvement projects in the park, including playground equipment and basketball courts. To sign up, visit www.cantstoprunningco.com.

Community Cleanup Day

The City of Springfield, in partnership with Keep Clark County Beautiful, will hold a second Community Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at two sites, Jefferson Street at South Fountain Avenue and Sunset Avenue at Delta Road.

The event is free and Springfield residents can bring their bulk items such as furniture, tires and mattresses for disposal.

Participants must show proof of Springfield residency. Volunteers also hope to explore neighborhoods to collect trash and debris dumped on vacant properties and from seniors in the community.

The first event was held last year and bagged more than 276,000 pounds of trash from residents and illegal dump sites. The effort saved the city an additional $100,000 in costs that would have been incurred through its regular code enforcement channels.

For more information, call 937-324-7385.

Adoption Event

The Animal Welfare League of Clark County is having a special 50s adoption event from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 6330 Willowdale Road.

The adoption fee for all dogs 50 pounds or over will be $50, and includes all shots, pro-heart, microchip, spayed or neutered.

PAC Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Carmina Burana at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are available at pac.clarkstate.edu.

Dye Hard 5K

The Dye Hard 5K will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

This is a race where participants get showered with colored powder while running or walking the route, and people with developmental disabilities also participate by walking, running and volunteering.

Prizes will be awarded to the overall top finishers and the winners of each age group. Proceeds benefit the Developmental Disabilities of Clark County Endowment Fund of the Springfield Foundation.

Fat Racks Smokin’ BBQ, Biscuit Boss, and Southside Squeeze food trucks are all scheduled to be at the race. Ezry, the Wittenberg Tiger is also going to make a special appearance. Spectators are welcome to attend.

Registration is $45 through race day. Groups of six or more can get a $6 discount per person. Those who sign up get a free medal, color packet, and swag bag.

To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Springfield/DyeHard5K.

Woman’s Town Club Open House

The Woman’s Town Club of Springfield will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The public is welcome to view the historic rooms throughout the house, which is located at 805 E. High St. Members will be available to answer questions and give guided tours.

The Clementine Berry Buchwalter House, home of the Woman’s Town Club, is a social and civic center for women.