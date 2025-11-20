Wittenberg to improve security cameras on campus

They also received $300,000 from the state to improve cameras that allow for comprehensive coverage of campus including high-traffic areas and common spaces, administrators said.

The funding will also allow the university to invest in a camera system that offers real-time viewing capabilities and analytics features to allow for quicker response times during emergencies and provide insight into campus activity patterns.

Mary Beth Walter, associate vice president of administration and chief human resources officer, said they provide campus safety in a number of ways.

She said the university has collaborated with the Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on training exercises for the last 23 years, formed the Rescue Task Force in 2023 for trauma care and rapid extraction, provide situational awareness training for students, faculty and staff, and campus security is enhanced with the Tiger Safe App for emergency communication.

“We prioritize campus safety through training, equipment, and partnerships with local law enforcement ... These additional safety measures will provide students even more comfort when it comes to safety on campus,” Walters said. “These investments in our security infrastructure will integrate and unify all our internal and external systems.”