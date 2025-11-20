Breaking: Most Ohio households should receive their full SNAP benefits this week

Wittenberg to improve security cameras on campus

Students walk past Alumni Way on Wittenberg University's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Students walk past Alumni Way on Wittenberg University's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

More than half a million dollars in grant funding was awarded to Wittenberg University to enhance campus safety.

The university’s Department of Residence Life and the Residence Hall Association (RHA) received $283,800 from the state to install additional, upgraded security cameras in all residence halls, which “complements” the door access control system and entry/exit cameras already in place, according to a release.

ExploreFinal beam signed by faculty, staff placed for Cedarville’s new academic center

They also received $300,000 from the state to improve cameras that allow for comprehensive coverage of campus including high-traffic areas and common spaces, administrators said.

The funding will also allow the university to invest in a camera system that offers real-time viewing capabilities and analytics features to allow for quicker response times during emergencies and provide insight into campus activity patterns.

Mary Beth Walter, associate vice president of administration and chief human resources officer, said they provide campus safety in a number of ways.

ExploreOhio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in reductions

She said the university has collaborated with the Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on training exercises for the last 23 years, formed the Rescue Task Force in 2023 for trauma care and rapid extraction, provide situational awareness training for students, faculty and staff, and campus security is enhanced with the Tiger Safe App for emergency communication.

“We prioritize campus safety through training, equipment, and partnerships with local law enforcement ... These additional safety measures will provide students even more comfort when it comes to safety on campus,” Walters said. “These investments in our security infrastructure will integrate and unify all our internal and external systems.”

In Other News
1
Clark County Public Library Director to retire next week
2
Ohio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in...
3
Final beam signed by faculty, staff placed for Cedarville’s new...
4
Springfield Haitian community nearing ‘the end of everything’
5
New Carlisle church plans final service, dinner ahead of closing

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, new businesses, events, county government and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over seven years, with a bachelor's in mass communications, minor in psychology and associates in paralegal.