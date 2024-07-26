Dalton E. Botkin, 26, of 2018 Memorial Drive, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be on O’Reilly Auto Parts property.

Matthew S. Gregory, 47, of 1717 Kenwood Ave., theft, continued, no contact with Walmart Bechtle Ave., public defender appointed, bond $2,500, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, no contact with Rural King, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, request for bail, continued, no bond pend transportation.

Matthew S. Gregory, 47, of 833 W. North St., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cosme A. Luna-Gonzalez, 42, of 511 Sherman Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, attorney Zach Harvey entered appearance.

Opal J. Mcdonald, 35, of 311 East St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

John J. Romel, 42, of Columbus, public defender appointed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

John J. Rommel, 42, of Columbus, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dustin S. Michaels, 41, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Jesse L. Reed, 39, of 1624 S. Fountain Ave., robbery, continued, declined public defender.

Guy E. Wilson, 25, of 1944 Primm Drive, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeremy D. Bradley, 24, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, headlight violation, bench warrant ordered.

Justin C. Billet, 42, of 1108 Blithe Road, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Hailie N. Carson, 21, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation concurrent with 24crb00913, fine and costs due, 30 days before end of probation, fined $100.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 35, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, theft, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jeremy L. Cooperee, 35, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Dallas J. Engle, 29, of 3114 Sudbury St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Dallas J. Engle, 29, of 831 Southfield Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Elizabeth L. Fahl, 25, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Eric C. Frank, 62, of 4841 Troy Road, telephone harassment, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, telephone harassment, guilty, 180 days of jail with 143 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, 143 suspended, 37 to be served., 1 year ISP, drug/alcohol and mental health assessment and follow up, fine and costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $400, domestic violence, dismissed.

James A. Hannon, 51, of 318 S. Belmont St., immunity prohibited cond., guilty, 30 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 30 days jail, credit for time served, balance suspended comply with probation, PO assessment within 60 days or jail, all fine and costs suspended.

Daezia T. Holder, 28, of 1378 Warder St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victoria Jenkins, 43, of Enon, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Diondre Loyd, 25, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. A, menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Benjamin A. Miller, 46, of 1904 Victory Drive, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, assault, dismissed.

Relja Patel, 40, of 3408 Kings Reach Drive, theft amended to unlawful use property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, suspended, no like offs 1 year, pay fine and costs, fined $250.

Sasha M. Strickland, 26, of 2015 Huron Ave., child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 6 months group supervision, probation to monitor compliance, may term early, fine and costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $50.

Reginald W. Winfield, 30, of 526 N. Murray, Apt. 201, assault, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.