24CV0559: MidFirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Jordan Turner If Any, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jordan Turner, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Keni R. Baker, 21, of Springfield, nothing and Curtis M. Hicks, 22, of New Carlisle, electric apprentice.

Madalynn D. Garrett, 23, of Springfield, teacher and Trevor J. Whalen, 23, of Springfield, student.

Property transfers:

Daniel J. and Brenda L. Zink to Daniel J. Zink, 502-504 N. Race St., Springfield; $0.

Christian Baldwin to Baldwin Property Investments LLC, 405 N. Race St., Springfield; $0.

David E. Manley to Hebron Group Inc., 909 W. North St., Springfield; $12,000.

Bay Street Properties LLC to Bret E. and Tracy L. Mader, 1835 Timberline Drive, Springfield; $0.

Shasta J. Chaffin to Shasta Strodes, 624 W. First St., Springfield; $0.

Janie Homes LLC to EMT Homes LLC, 1918 W. Washington St., Springfield; $30,000.

Kimberly Ellis to Nicholas Aiple, 1832 Broadway St., Springfield; $95,000.

Charles and Dawn R. Rider to Charles Rider, 415 Meadow Wood Drive, Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 2080 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $340,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to AHA Properties LLC, 2443 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $530,000.

Kevin D. Carmin to Micah S. Myers and Ruth I. Hannah, 2441 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $36,000.

Gregory L. Hasser to Shannon L. Hasser, 174, 200 Willis Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jimmie L. Stephens to Nakiya Gatewood and Shannon Kimmell, 127 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Buck Creek LLC to James Dillon, 412 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $147,000.

McCall McCune Homes LLC to Champion City Liquidation LLC, 640, 642 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Donovan Knight and Charlene R. Knight to Housing Connection of Clark County, 2544 Leland Drive, Springfield; $125,000.

Brian A. and Jenny J. McNeil to Jenny J. McNeil, 2738 Duncan St., Springfield; $0.

Eric J. Haulman to Courtney L. and Anastasia Thomas, 831 Mavor St., Springfield; $131,000.

Jason Dooley to Teresa A. Dooley, 2520 Dwight Road, Springfield; $0.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to AHA Properties LLC, 2115 Hoppes Ave., Springfield; $530,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to AHA Properties LLC, 726 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $530,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to AHA Properties LLC, 2133 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $530,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to AHA Properties LLC, 2148 Beatrice St., Springfield; $530,000.

Noah A. Bledsoe and Elaina M. Thomas to Bonni Walker, 2311 Beatrice St., Springfield; $129,900.

Brook Detrick to Mdreality LLC, 2521 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to Aha Properties LLC, 210 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $530,000.

Wilder Ventures LLC to John E. Wilder, 202 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $0.

Chris Haggy to FCFS OH Inc., 2817-2829 E. Main St., Springfield; $275,000.

Eric T. Woodland to Thai Project LLC, 942-944 Southfield Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Regina L. and Richard E. Powers II, 901-903 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Future Sights LLC, 912 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Harvey L. Bank Executive Trustee to Andrew Patrick, 214-216 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sixtyft Sixin LLC to 1801 E. High St., LLC, 1801 E. High St., Springfield; $201,700.

M & E Home Buyers LLC to Nicolasa H. Mata, 1609 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $31,000.

Premier Property Rental LLC to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 1205 Kenton St., Springfield; $340,000.

Intertape Polymer Woven USA Inc. to Iris Woven US LLC, 1780-1860, 1920 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Gregory P. Gaier to Adriana X. Lugo, 1625 Kenton St., Springfield; $51,000.

Richard L. and Deanna L. Foster to Richard L. and Denna L. Foster, 1170-1172 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to Aha Properties LLC, 1181 Gonder St., Springfield; $530,000.

Endurance Capital Management LLC to Guerdie Jean and Isreal Demosthene, 1012 Park Ave., Springfield; $39,900.