Wittenberg receives grant from Springfield Foundation to support internship program

“We are so grateful for this funding, and it is mutually beneficial; it is invaluable to providing hands-on learning and professional experiences for students and summer staffing for local organizations,” Hagen Center Director Kimberly Creasap said.

The summer internship program matches students with organizations in Springfield that have a community-focused mission to provide them with an opportunity to further their goals. Students donate time through civic engagement courses, community service, community-based internships, research, federal work study, student teaching and co-curricular activities, the university stated in a release.