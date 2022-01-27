Hamburger icon
Wittenberg receives grant from Springfield Foundation to support internship program

Wittenberg University's Susan Hirt Hagen Center received a grant from the Springfield Foundation to support its internship program. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Brooke Spurlock
Wittenberg University’s Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement was awarded a $8,000 grant through the Springfield Foundation to support student interns during the Summer Civic Internship Program.

“We are so grateful for this funding, and it is mutually beneficial; it is invaluable to providing hands-on learning and professional experiences for students and summer staffing for local organizations,” Hagen Center Director Kimberly Creasap said.

The summer internship program matches students with organizations in Springfield that have a community-focused mission to provide them with an opportunity to further their goals. Students donate time through civic engagement courses, community service, community-based internships, research, federal work study, student teaching and co-curricular activities, the university stated in a release.

The internship, which lasts eight weeks, includes a weekly reflection session for interns and community leaders and concludes with a video presentation and reception where outcomes are shared with community members.

“Students who complete the internship program report having applied their classroom knowledge, making a difference in the community, and/or developing professional skills needed for a career,” Creasap said.

The Hagen Center, established in 2008, helps connect the university and the Springfield area through service, internships, research and engaged teaching and learning. It is currently seeking internship proposals from local organizations with a community-focused mission. Interested organizations can contact Creasap at creasapk@wittenberg.edu for more details. All proposals are due by Feb. 4.

