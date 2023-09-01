Wittenberg partners with service for more student mental, medical health access

Wittenberg University is offering students more access to mental and medical health services through its new partnership with TimelyCare, a 24/7 student-centered virtual care platform.

The partnership will allow the university’s health center to provide all students with one wellness visit per school year and five visits at no cost to them during a time of service, unless specific pharmacy or lab work is ordered.

The services can include diagnosis, treatment, prescription services, common illnesses, injuries and referrals to local specialists as needed.

“The well-being of our students is a top priority of the institution, and we are thrilled to offer an elevated level of health and wellness resources to them,” said Casey Gill, vice president of student development and dean of students.

TimelyCare, a virtual health and well-being solution for higher education founded in 2017, serves more than 100 campuses nationwide. The program includes eight components, such as “TalkNow” that gives students unlimited, on-demand, mental and emotional support, and “MedicalNow” that provides unlimited 24/7 on-demand urgent and low-acuity medical care. Other components include health coaching, psychiatry and digital self-care.

The new platform, which launched Aug. 21, is in addition to the health care services already offered through the university’s on-campus health center, staffed by Bon Secours Mercy Health, and the Tiger Counseling Center.

The counseling center provides clinical counseling services through individual, group or couple sessions, and provides various community outreach programs and training opportunities that promote self-care and mental health awareness.

The health center is led by Laura Willis, family nurse practitioner. The Tiger center is staffed by three full-time licensed providers including Matthew West, Brooke Snow and Tom Rathbun, along with graduate-level counselors in training.

“We are excited that TimelyCare will greatly expand mental health and medical care options for our students while providing flexibility with their active schedules,” West said.

The platform allows for appointment-based and self-care resources through phone or video chat. Students can sign-up and register for an account by downloading the TimelyCare mobile app and begin seeing providers using their Wittenberg email. They can also visit timelycare.com/wittenberg.

For more information on all services, visit Wittenberg’s Health and Wellness website. Health Center hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with a daily break between noon to 1 p.m. The counseling center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clinical services are free to students.