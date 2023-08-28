Ohio Task Force 1 activated in preparation of Tropical Storm Idalia

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated Monday in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches Florida. Idalia is estimated to hit Florida late Tuesday or Wednesday. Strong, destructive winds, flooding and a life-threatening storm surge are expected along Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a Category 3 hurricane prior to making landfall

OH-TF1 is scheduled to leave from Vandalia Tuesday morning to stage ahead of Idalia.

The crew will respond as a Type III Team with 47 members, as well as two dogs and full equipment, according to OH-TF1. Tennessee Task Force 1 was also activated as a Type III Team.

OH-TF1 recently had a crew return from the Maui wildfires. The team was demobilized Saturday after being activated on Aug. 15.

The team had three canine search specialists and three human remains detective dogs and helped search residential and commercial buildings, as well as vehicles. OH-TF1 worked with urban search and rescue teams from Washington, Nevada and California during the mission.