Wittenberg names D. Joey Shope as director of facilities management

“Joey was well-received in an extensive interview process that encompassed many areas of the university that engage daily with our facilities and grounds team,” said Vice President for Finance and Administration Rob Young. “I am excited about him applying many of his lessons learned in his prior work experiences to the processes and team here at Wittenberg. We look forward to his arrival and are confident that he will make an immediate and positive impact on our campus.”

Shope, who will bring “wealth of experience” to his new role, is the current division manager of property management for the City of Dayton.