Wittenberg names D. Joey Shope as director of facilities management

Wittenberg University has named D. Joey Shope to serve as the director of facilities management starting on June 7, according to a release on the college’s website.
“Joey was well-received in an extensive interview process that encompassed many areas of the university that engage daily with our facilities and grounds team,” said Vice President for Finance and Administration Rob Young. “I am excited about him applying many of his lessons learned in his prior work experiences to the processes and team here at Wittenberg. We look forward to his arrival and are confident that he will make an immediate and positive impact on our campus.”
Shope, who will bring “wealth of experience” to his new role, is the current division manager of property management for the City of Dayton.
“I am looking forward to joining team Wittenberg,” Shope said. “Being on campus and getting a better sense of the atmosphere has really shown me what being a part of the Wittenberg team is like, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m also looking forward to working with Vice President Young and my team to enhance the facilities at Wittenberg. I’m eager to hit the ground running and do my part to ensure our operations meet the top-notch standard that Wittenberg is known for.”
Shope started out as a finance technician with the City of Dayton in 2011 and has since served as an assistant buyer, a buyer and as the Central Services business manager before taking his current role in 2018, the release stated.
Shope earned his bachelor’s in business administration in 2014 from Franklin University, and the International Facilities Management Association Facility Management Professional credential in January, the release stated. He has been a member of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, the International Facility Management Association, the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing, the Central Ohio Organization of Public Purchasers, and the Southwest Ohio Purchasers for Government. He has also served on the City of Dayton wellness committee and as a member of the procurement outreach program for the American Heart Association.