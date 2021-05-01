Northeastern schools to host community update, forum for construction project

Northeastern Local Schools will host community update and forum in May for the facilities construction project on the new preK through 12th grade school.
The forum will be held at 6 p.m. on May 24. It will be to “provide an opportunity for the community to share their thoughts about how to use available funds from the project coming in under budget,” according to a post on the district’s website.
The district is building new preK-12 campuses – Northeastern and Kenton Ridge at a cost of $120 million. The state will pick up about 40% of the cost.
Superintendent John Kronour said $4 million in funds can be directed toward additional projects, which does not include $1 million put in reserve. Some possibilities include a support building for the Northeastern Athletic Complex, turf fields at both campuses, shelter houses for outdoor learning and bleachers at the Kenton Ridge site.
During the session, district leaders will provide an update on the construction work, get input about how to use the project’s savings and discuss possible avenues for the existing building after the new facilities open, the post stated.
“This is a great opportunity for our community to enhance the facilities for our students and residents and to make the most of their generous investment in the future of the Northeastern Local School District,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “We are looking forward to sharing this exciting update with the community and hearing their thoughts about the best way to utilize these savings.”
Community members can join the session in-person at Kenton Ridge High School or virtually through Zoom. For the link, visit the district’s website.