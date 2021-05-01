Northeastern schools to host community update, forum for construction project

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. on May 24. It will be to “provide an opportunity for the community to share their thoughts about how to use available funds from the project coming in under budget,” according to a post on the district’s website.

The district is building new preK-12 campuses – Northeastern and Kenton Ridge at a cost of $120 million. The state will pick up about 40% of the cost.