Wittenberg hits highest fundraising total in recent history

Wittenberg University closed fiscal year 2021-22 with the highest fundraising total in recent history.
The total given to the Springfield college through fundraising, including pledges, planned gifts and cash gifts, this fiscal year ending on June 30 was “one of the most successful in modern time,” reaching $14,719,090, the highest on record in recent history.
“I cannot adequately express how grateful we are to all our alumni and friends whose generosity allowed Wittenberg to have this exceptional year,” said Rebecca Kocher, vice president of advancement and alumni engagement. “This level of support directly impacts our students and their living-learning experience and enables Wittenberg to innovate and thrive.”
The university also had a record-breaking Commit to Witt campaign this year. The event took place over two days with a range of ways to invest in the university, bringing in a total of $640,911, which included 52 challenges totaling $210,739, as well as 1,532 gifts from 1,323 donors in seven counties, 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Throughout the fiscal year, the university received gifts from 3,794 alumni and 145 friends for a total of 3,939 donors. The funds raised during the 2022 fiscal year will go toward the current “Having Light” campaign and include funds in support of scholarships, experiential learning, internships, career development, faculty research and support, and campus beautification.
As of June 30, the Having Light campaign has raised $98,670,855 and is set to surpass the goal of $100 million. The university will host a campaign event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Heritage Center of Clark County where members of the Springfield and Dayton alumni chapters as well as faculty, staff and President Michael Frandsen will share remarks.
“At every step in this campaign, we are celebrating the impact this level of philanthropic support has on our students and the personalized educational experience we provide,” Frandsen said. “We are humbled and grateful to have a community of alumni and friends that truly understands what it means to pass one’s light.”
Anyone who wishes to contribute to the campaign can go online to https://havinglight.wittenberg.edu/.
