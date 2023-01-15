Wittenberg extends tuition-free program to include transfer students

“Throughout the pandemic, we increasingly saw the challenges that transfer students encountered as they worked toward their degrees,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Maribeth Stevens. “Transferring institutions can already be a difficult process, so by extending this full-tuition offer to transfer students, we hope that this will remove the financial barrier for students to consider completing their degree at a private, liberal-arts institution.”

The grant program will cover tuition only, and students will be responsible for any remaining costs for room, board and fees.

Applications for fall 2023 are now open. Students interested in applying for the grant must be entering Wittenberg as a new undergraduate student in fall 2023 and be eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant as an Ohio resident based on their FAFSA.

For more information, visit https://www.wittenberg.edu/admission/scholarship-opportunities or email admission@wittenberg.edu.