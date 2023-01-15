Wittenberg extends tuition-free program to include transfer students

Wittenberg University has extended its new tuition-free program for eligible Ohio residents to include transfer students.
The new Tiger Opportunity Grant allows any student who is eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant, which will cover the cost of tuition for traditional undergraduate students through institutional, state and federal financial aid.
“Expanding this opportunity is in keeping with Wittenberg’s long-standing commitment to accessibility and affordability,” President Michael Frandsen said. “We are hopeful that in taking this action, more transfer students will be able to experience our engaging learning environment and highly personalized ecosystem of support.”
The grant is designed to help students whose families have the highest levels of financial need and are within the eligibility criteria for the Ohio College Opportunity Grant determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Ohio residents who are in a first bachelor’s degree program at Wittenberg with an Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) of $2,100 or less and a maximum household income of $96,000 will qualify for the Ohio grant as well as Wittenberg grant.
The program, which originally launched in October 2022, is now available to transfer students who’ve attended any community college or four-year institution across the U.S. who meet the Ohio grant eligibility requirements.
“Throughout the pandemic, we increasingly saw the challenges that transfer students encountered as they worked toward their degrees,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Maribeth Stevens. “Transferring institutions can already be a difficult process, so by extending this full-tuition offer to transfer students, we hope that this will remove the financial barrier for students to consider completing their degree at a private, liberal-arts institution.”
The grant program will cover tuition only, and students will be responsible for any remaining costs for room, board and fees.
Applications for fall 2023 are now open. Students interested in applying for the grant must be entering Wittenberg as a new undergraduate student in fall 2023 and be eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant as an Ohio resident based on their FAFSA.
For more information, visit https://www.wittenberg.edu/admission/scholarship-opportunities or email admission@wittenberg.edu.
