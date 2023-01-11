New Carlisle Library starts first remodel in two decades

The work also will result in a dedicated space for teens, a flexible programming area for story times and other gatherings, and a circulation desk to better assist patrons.

The library will reuse some of its existing shelving, but all furniture, laminate toppers and endcaps, flooring and décor will be new.

Library director Beth Freeman said all of the remodeling work is great news, but the downside will be that the Youth Services department needs to be closed for the renovation to happen.

“There will be a small collection of books available in the Meeting Room of the adult section of the library, but we will not be able to pull books from our collection during the renovation,” she said.

The renovation is with StaffCo Construction, the general contractor, and Library Design, which is handling the moving plan, finishes and furniture.

“We are so excited to be able to offer a space for teens, a space for adaptive programming, and spaces for reading and gathering and playing, with increased staff availability and customized for our community,” Freeman said previously about the project.

StaffCo had started some of the work in October on some of outside projects at the library, including scraping and repainting the soffits and replacing some decorative posts as weather permits.

The Youth Services department plans to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as long as there are no delays.

For more information or questions, call the library at 937-845-3601.