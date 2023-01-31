Wittenberg educator program granted accreditation

Wittenberg University’s Department of Education was one of four Ohio schools granted accreditation for the school’s educator preparation program.
The department of education was one of 55 providers from 28 states and the United Arab Emirates to receive accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for 2022.
“Our education faculty are pleased to have been recognized for the outstanding work they do to prepare our exceptionally talented teacher candidates for teaching and leadership positions in both the undergraduate and graduate programs,” said Sally Brannan, professor of education and chair of the department.
The university’s education program received accreditation at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, with the decision being based on the department’s self-study from 2021-22 and the spring 2022 CAEP visit.
The CAEP said the quality of evidence Wittenberg’s education program submitted met each of the five standards for undergraduate and graduate program levels.
“The assessment system developed and maintained by the folks on the second floor of Blair Hall, while tedious and complex, has met the gold standard for evidence-based continuous program improvement for the preparation of educators,” Brian Yontz, professor of education and interim provost.
This accreditation lasts until the next CAEP visits in spring of 2029.
Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must pass peer review of the CAEP standards, which are based on the two principles of solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and that the provider’s educator staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs offered.
Accreditation is the “ultimate stamp of approval” that an entity is meeting institutional and professional standards in preparing teachers.
The fall 2022 review by the CAEP granted 55 educator preparation providers accreditation, bringing the total to 507 approved under the CAEP accreditation standards.
“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”
