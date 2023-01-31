Wittenberg educator program granted accreditation

“The assessment system developed and maintained by the folks on the second floor of Blair Hall, while tedious and complex, has met the gold standard for evidence-based continuous program improvement for the preparation of educators,” Brian Yontz, professor of education and interim provost.

This accreditation lasts until the next CAEP visits in spring of 2029.

Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must pass peer review of the CAEP standards, which are based on the two principles of solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and that the provider’s educator staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs offered.

Accreditation is the “ultimate stamp of approval” that an entity is meeting institutional and professional standards in preparing teachers.

The fall 2022 review by the CAEP granted 55 educator preparation providers accreditation, bringing the total to 507 approved under the CAEP accreditation standards.

“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”