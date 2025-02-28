Wittenberg earns Ohio’s first CASCE-accredited bachelor’s program in exercise science

“With our new concentration, Wittenberg is committed to preparing students for excellence and to meeting the 2030 strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) certification requirements in the evolving strength and conditioning field,” said Hung-Sheng Hsu, associate professor of exercise science and director of the exercise science program in the Department of Health and Sport Studies.

Each student in the strength and conditioning concentration must complete over 300 internship hours under the supervision of two or more CSCS-certified coaches across at least two semesters. The program will require students to obtain 66-68 credits to complete the degree.

“Students will be mentored by CSCS-certified strength coaches and gain practical experience training NCAA sports teams,” Hsu said. “(The coaches) will provide valuable hands-on experience, bridging classroom knowledge with practical applications in the weight room. Their mentorship ensures students are well-equipped to support athletes in achieving their performance goals safely and effectively.”

Beginning in the year 2030, students pursuing the CSCS credential must hold a degree from a CASCE-accredited program.

“This will give Wittenberg students a major advantage of coming from an accredited program by one of the largest certifying constituencies in the United States, the National Strength and Conditioning Association,” said John Thistlethwaite, associate professor of health and sport studies.

The university began the accreditation process in 2022 with the CASCE, which is a nonprofit accrediting agency that helps advance the strength and conditioning profession by providing accreditation to collegiate-level education programs, Hsu said.

The university currently offers both a B.S. and a B.A., along with a minor, in exercise science. To date, there are 56 exercise science majors with 41 students enrolled in the B.S. program and 15 students in the B.A. program.

For more information about the program, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/exercise-science/strength-conditioning-concentration.