Springfield-Clark CTC students share insights about opportunities

Students answered questions about why they chose CTC, what they wish people knew about the opportunities and something unique about what they do.

The students included Savanna O’Brien, senior in digital media design from Southeastern; Julia Lookabaugh, senior in digital media design from Springfield City; Katalina Lopez, senior in medical assisting from Kenton Ridge; Elise Dunaway, senior in dental assisting from Kenton Ridge; David Keeton, senior in auto technology and motorcycle maintenance from Clark-Shawnee; Kyleigh VanDyne, senior in veterinary science from Clark-Shawnee; Gracee Evans, senior in culinary arts from Clark-Shawnee; Cristian Portillo, junior in HVAC from Tecumseh; Abigail Campbell, junior in health occupations from Greenon; Kadi Brown, junior in culinary arts from Greenon; Serenity Allen, senior in EMT from Greenon; and Ricky Robson, senior in software programming from Greenon.

Many of the students chose CTC because of the hands-on program opportunities, learning what their passions could be, and knew they wanted to go into a certain field and start that career earlier, or they wanted something new.

“At Greenon I was able to get my education, but I desired more of a passion. I had a passion for health care and at Greenon I was never fully satisfied with that. Being at CTC I achieved my education but I also get to take the steps that lead me further into my passion for the future,” Allen said.

“I really wanted to get a jump start on my career ... I just wanted to get a little head start and make sure (veterinary science) was really what I wanted to do, and CTC has allowed me to figure that out,” VanDyne said.

The students said they wish others knew that there are many opportunities at CTC, including clubs, groups and competitions, and that it’s easy to get involved and make connections.

“I think that there’s so many opportunities that you can take. There’s so many that if you think that it’s not for you, there’s always another one to go join,” Evans said.

“These are things that I would have never even thought I would be able to do if I stayed at my home school,” Campbell said about being a part of SkillsUSA.

As for the young people considering going to CTC, what students think is unique about it are the people, extracurricular activities, hands-on opportunities and chance to get a job.

“I think what makes CTC, CTC, it would be the people. I don’t think it would be what it is without everyone, especially the teachers,” O’Brien said.

“There has not been a single person that I’ve not seen in this administration that I don’t know about,” Lopez said. “I appreciate the fact that the administration treats you like colleagues, friends, rather than you’re (just) my students. I’m so grateful for them setting that environment and setting those standards.”

Six students also spoke during a county commission meeting, where they were issued a proclamation and recognized for what they do and what CTC offers.

The students were Arianna Collier, senior in cosmetology from Kenton Ridge High School; Owen Pollock, senior in culinary arts from Northeastern High School; Jalyleigh Brown, senior in veterinary science from Kenton Ridge High School; Katalina Lopez, senior in medical assisting from Kenton Ridge High School; and Malia Snyder and Alexis Comer, seniors from Northwestern High School’s satellite campus.

Collier, who is an assistant at Salon Culture and plans to booth there after she graduates, chose CTC because she knew it was the right path for her and had the opportunity to do hands-on work on real people.

Pollock wants to continue to go to college after he graduates and would like to own his own restaurant one day.

“As a culinary student, it’s a life skill that I’m going to use for the rest of my life,” he said. “It’s just a great opportunity and I really think more people should know about it.”

Brown said CTC opened up more opportunities for her than just her passion for animals. She works with small animals now but plans to go to welding school after she graduates.

Lopez, who is a part-time safety companion at Mercy Health, has wanted to go to CTC for as long as she can remember.

“CTC is a chance for you to open your horizon ... CTC definitely opened up a lot of careers and a lot of options for me. I really am glad CTC gave me the opportunity to grow into the person I am today,” she said. “When you go to CTC, just always say yes because you never know where these opportunities can lead you.”

Patrick spoke about the center’s satellite programs to help the younger grades understand what their options are.

“Not just, come to Career Technical Center on our main campus, but because they have great options and the behaviors and the choices they make as ninth graders set them up to head down a pathway if for nothing else to know it’s not the right pathway,” she said.

Snyder, FFA president, wants to sell large farm equipment, and Comer, FFA vice president, wants to be a teacher.

“I’m so glad (for) the satellite program because I found out what I want to do when I get older and I’m very thankful for that,” Snyder said.

“(CTC) has given me so many more opportunities than I thought it would. It has taken me so far in life,” Comer said.