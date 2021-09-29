Wittenberg disbursing over $2.2M in relief funds to students

Based on student eligibility, the college allocated the funds - which range from $325 to $2,850 - to 1,301 students.

“This is a one-time funding being made from federal funds and is not considered financial aid. The disbursement is designed to prioritize students with the greatest demonstrated need and ensure that funds are distributed as widely as possible. The ARP Act is one of the many ways that Wittenberg is addressing the needs of students during this health crisis,” the release stated. “The global health crisis presents a challenge unlike anything Wittenberg has faced in modern times – an unprecedented challenge that changes daily and has no definitive end.”

Funds will be automatically disbursed to students within the next few days via the refund preference selected through student accounts.

Wittenberg also received emergency relief funding in spring of this year and fall of 2020 as part of the CARES Act.

In spring of this year, the college was allocated $1,728,770, and 50% went to students who received between $250 and $1,050. In fall of 2020, the college was allocated the same amount with 50% going to student who received between $150 and $1,009.

All of the federal relief funding is to help students and families with costs that may have been related to the new and changing learning environment from the pandemic.

According to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday, there are two active cases, 21 resolved cases and 23 total cases-to-date. As of Sept. 24, 81.4% of students and 91.3% of staff have been vaccinated.

BY THE NUMBERS

$2,257,383: Amount of relief funds disbursed to students

1,301: Number of students who received funding

$325 to $2,850: Range amount of funds given to students