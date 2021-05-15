Wittenberg, Clark State host graduation ceremonies Saturday

The class of 2020 will also have an in-person commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the same location.

After both graduation ceremonies, graduates can go to Commencement Hollow for their diploma retrieval and snacks.

The rain location for all ceremonies will be inside the HWA’s Pam Evans Smith Arena.

A livestream of the event will be available at www.wittenberg.edu/live.

Clark State will also host its graduation virtually with a video that will be released at 10 a.m. Saturday.

All aspects of the commencement were prerecorded, including over 500 graduates receiving their degree or certificate, according to a release from the college.

The class of 2021 includes six bachelor’s degrees, 515 associate degrees and 81 certificates.

The virtual ceremony can be viewed at clarkstate.edu/academics/graduation/2021-virtual-graduation/.