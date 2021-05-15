Wittenberg, Clark State host graduation ceremonies Saturday

Wittenberg University and Clark State College will host their graduation ceremonies this weekend.
Wittenberg’s graduation for the class of 2021 will be held Saturday in two ceremonies - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. - at the Wittenberg Stadium on Edwards-Maurer Field.
A little over 370 graduates will receive their degree in a modified in-person commencement, according to a release from the college.
Graduates will be divided into two groups by majors: Group one will consist of science and education majors from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and group two will consist of humanity and art majors from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each graduate is limited to two tickets for guests.
All guests are required to wear masks, maintain 6 feet apart at all times, and hand-sanitizing stations will also be available, the release stated.
The class of 2020 will also have an in-person commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the same location.
After both graduation ceremonies, graduates can go to Commencement Hollow for their diploma retrieval and snacks.
The rain location for all ceremonies will be inside the HWA’s Pam Evans Smith Arena.
A livestream of the event will be available at www.wittenberg.edu/live.
Clark State will also host its graduation virtually with a video that will be released at 10 a.m. Saturday.
All aspects of the commencement were prerecorded, including over 500 graduates receiving their degree or certificate, according to a release from the college.
The class of 2021 includes six bachelor’s degrees, 515 associate degrees and 81 certificates.
The virtual ceremony can be viewed at clarkstate.edu/academics/graduation/2021-virtual-graduation/.