Wittenberg adds public health major as result of pandemic

The curriculum will introduce students to the areas of public health, including environmental health, epidemiology, community and global health, health policy, social and behavioral health, and ground their studies in medical humanities and social sciences. It will also include a foreign language requirement to make sure it meets the needs of diverse populations to improve health care access for all.

“Through its curriculum and community health practicum, the public health major prepares students to work with a range of communities through evidence-based and culturally competent practice,” Bradshaw said.

Students who finish this major will be prepared for careers such as healthcare administrator, health and safety engineer, environmental specialist and health educator, according to Rize. It can also provide paths toward graduate programs, as well as a course for pre-medical students and a crossover into economics, anthropology, nursing and sociology.

Plans are also being considered to offer a minor in public health.

Rize, a higher education company, uses a course-sharing model that helps private colleges and universities expand educational opportunities for students while lowering institutional costs. The consortium helps schools create new shared majors, using curricula developed and taught by leading experts from industry and academia.

With the help of Rize, Wittenberg can adopt high-demand programs, with all new tracks using courses available through the LCMC on the Rize platform.

The LCMC is a partnership of private colleges and universities that collaborate with Rize to provide access to curriculum that prepares students for successful careers.