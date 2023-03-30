X

Northeastern FFA chapter earns gold rating on national application

News
By , Staff Writer
16 minutes ago

Northeastern Local School District’s FFA Chapter has earned a gold rating on its National Chapter application.

The chapter earned the rating for the fifth time in the last six years, ranking in the top 10% of FFA chapters in Ohio, which has 326 chartered chapters.

“Through the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of our members, the Northeastern FFA Chapter has proven that excellence is not just a goal, but a way of life,” said Northeastern FFA Adviser Jeannie Anders.

The National Chapter application is an assessment tool that evaluates FFA chapters based on three categories: building communities, strengthening agriculture and growing leaders. Chapters must complete at least 15 activities to qualify for the state award, and meet the minimum requirements in the National Quality Chapter Standards.

“Achieving a gold rating in all three categories of the National Chapter application is a testament to our members’ dedication to making a positive impact in our community, promoting the importance of agriculture, and nurturing the growth of future leaders,” Anders said.

Northeastern’s application will now be submitted for evaluation at the national level. Chapters that receive a gold rating are eligible to compete for National FFA three-star, two-star or one-star ratings. Winning chapters also receive a multi-year plaque and a spur designating their rating with additional spurs for each year they compete and receive a rating.

The Northeastern FFA Chapter will represent Ohio at the National FFA Convention, where it will compete for the highest honors in November 2023.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

