Ohio audit details $46.8B in federal spending, identifies 24 findings

The state administered 353 federal programs from 25 federal agencies with total spending of $46.8 billion from July 1, 2021, to July 30, 2022, according to the 2022 State of Ohio Single Audit released Thursday by Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. The annual audit is required under federal law to ensure that federal funds allocated to Ohio are spent appropriately.

The 24 findings was the lowest it’s been in six years, down from 25 findings in FY 2021, 38 in FY 2020, and 33 in FY 2019.