DeWine to address Ohio’s battle against COVID tonight

Governor Mike DeWine speaks to the media after touring the Clark County COVID vaccine distribution center with his wife, Fran, at the Upper Valley Mall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Local News | 40 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give a statewide address tonight on Ohio’s progress in the fight against coronavirus.

He is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m.

The governor will discuss where Ohio is in the battle against the virus and the state’s progress.

The address will be livestreamed on the Ohio Channel.

Earlier this week DeWine announced Ohio will expand Pfizer vaccine eligibility to ages 12-15 once a federal vaccine advisory committee issues its guidelines.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for ages 12-15 on Monday and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to issue its recommendations today.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine in the U.S. authorized for ages 16 and 17. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and older.

