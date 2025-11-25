Will you be affected by Springfield’s School of Innovation closure? We want to hear from you

Springfield's School of Innovation where Keifer used to by located. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

The Springfield City School District will close the School of Innovation at the end of the 2025-26 year and will consolidate with Springfield High School beginning the 2026-27 school year.

The 100 impacted students will transition to the high school.

The Springfield News-Sun is looking to talk with families and students that will be affected by the closure.

Please fill out the Google form below.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, new businesses, events, county government and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun.