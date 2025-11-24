Springfield’s School of Innovation to close, consolidate with Springfield High School

“Consolidating SHS and SOI will preserve academic programs, career pathways, athletics and the arts, while stabilizing the district’s financial future. Without this step, Springfield schools would face devastating cuts impacting every student and every classroom,” he said.

The SOI gives a second option for high school students in the district to focus on project-based learning instead of traditional classroom instruction. It has normal classes and all of the core areas, but it also has hands-on programs for students to get experience to go out in the community and work.

Financial challenges

Although the district continues to face growing budget constraints related to state funding. These include:

In fiscal year 2025, the district ended with expenditures exceeding revenues by $10.6 million.

Projections indicate continued deficit spending in upcoming fiscal years, including $6.5 million in 2026, $9.7 million in 2027, and more than $27 million by 2030 if no corrective action is taken.

The district’s cash balance was at $67.2 million in fiscal year 2025 and is forecasted to decline to negative $10.1 million by 2030, a violation of Ohio budget law.

The elimination of Supplemental Targeted Assistance through House Bill 96 has reduced funding by $2.6 million annually, while additional unfunded mandates continue to shift costs to local districts.

An internal fiscal review identified that the SOI’s enrollment results in an average per-pupil operating cost of roughly $23,000, which is more than double the districtwide average of about $11,000 in all other buildings, due to fixed staffing, transportation and facility expenses being spread across a much smaller student population.

The cost per student at SOI is significantly higher than other district buildings since the enrollment is smaller. By consolidating resources under one high school, the district can make sure there’s equitable access to “stronger academic pathways, experienced educators, and the full range of extracurricular opportunities,” according to a press release from the school district.

District aims to minimize job loss

In regard to the SOI staff, the district’s goal is to minimize job loss, a spokesperson said.

Consolidation allows the district to absorb reductions primarily through attrition, which is the gradual reduction of staff by not filling positions vacated through retirements and resignations. Some reassignments will occur, the spokesperson said.

“All impacted staff are currently in the process of meeting with the district HR team to see where their licensure and potential openings in their buildings align,” the spokesperson said.

“The staff at SOI have done incredible work, and we are committed to honoring that legacy while bringing students together to expand opportunities at Springfield High,” Hill said.

Supporting students after school closure

The SOI building located at 601 Selma Rd. was originally built as an elementary school. It transitioned to a special education building and then changed to Keifer Academy before opening as the SOI in 2018 for district high schools students to take part in project-based learning that teaches them how to solve real-world problems.

To support students and families through the transition, the district will provide individualized scheduling meetings for every SOI student beginning in January, along with an open house to introduce SOI students and families to Springfield High School programs and ongoing communication and resources for staff and families.

“We know that change can be difficult,” Hill said. “However, our focus is on students. Their success is our mission, and this consolidation will help the district deliver on that mission for years to come.”

This decision is expected to be “formally acted upon” by the school board next month when the district will get a more clear direction on long-term planning.