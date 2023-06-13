X

Who’s a good dog? In Clark, Champaign counties, Bella is the top name

Credit: Bill Lackey

By
1 hour ago

Many dog owners in Clark and Champaign counties selected Bella or Lucy as the name for their pet, according to 2023 license and registration information from county records.

In Clark County, the name Bella ranked first, Lucy second and Daisy third.

In Champaign County, Bella was No. 1, followed by Sadie and then Lucy in third.

The oldest registered dog in Clark County is a 23-year-old Shih Tzu mix named Bella, while it’s a 25-year-old Chihuahua named GiGi in Champaign County.

Chihuahua made the top three dog breeds registered in each county.

The most popular breeds were Labrador Retriever, German Shephard and Chihuahua in Clark County. For Champaign County, it was Chihuahua, Mixed and Mixed Lab.

This year, there have been 16,272 dog licenses and nine kennel licenses purchased in Clark County, and 5,226 dog licenses and 170 kennel licenses purchased in Champaign County.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

