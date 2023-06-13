X

Tell us: What are your questions about Issue 1 on the August ballot?

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Local News
1 hour ago

Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft will join former state legislator and longtime Columbus Dispatch Editor Michael Curtin in Dayton on June 27 for a bipartisan discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area, centered on the potential impacts of August’s historic Issue 1 vote.

Issue 1 is a proposed amendment to make it harder to amend the state constitution by requiring approval from 60% of voters in order to grant passage, up from the simple majority threshold that has been in place for over 100 years. Issue 1 would also make it harder to get an initiated amendment on the ballot by significantly raising the amount of signatures that need to be collected.

If passed this August, Issue 1 would move the goalposts and potentially preempt a forthcoming abortion-rights initiative expected this November.

The event will be moderated by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman.

The free program will be held on June 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Fitz Center for Leadership in Community. Reservations can be made by contacting the League at league@lwvdayton.org or 937-228-4041. A recording of the program will be available via the League’s website.

» MORE COVERAGE: Dayton league of women voters hosting forum on state Issue 1

What questions do you have about Issue 1? Use the form below to submit responses that will be used to help guide the discussion.

In Other News
1
$3.3B Honda plant in Fayette County presents change for rural...
2
2 killed on I-75 N in Miami County after tires come off flatbed trailer
3
Tornadoes touch down in Champaign, Miami counties
4
Ohio Supreme Court orders changes to Issue 1 language for August ballot
5
NWS confirms tornadoes in Miami, Champaign counties after storms knock...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top