White Castle to remain closed after kitchen fire Saturday morning

There was significant damage smoke and water damage to the fryer and appliances

“On my arrival, there was just significant smoke coming from the flue,” Faust said. “It was clear that it was larger than what we typically deal with here at a fast food restaurant - a small fire that is usually controlled either by one of the employees with an extinguisher or the extinguishing system. It was clear that it was a bigger event than that.”

Faust confirmed the store will be closed for a while.

No estimates of damages are yet known.

White Castle employees were not injured and safely evacuated after seeing the fire.