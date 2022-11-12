White Castle to remain closed after kitchen fire Saturday morning

The kitchen of a White Castle in Springfield erupted in flames early Saturday morning.
Springfield Fire Division was called to the scene of a fire at 1901 N. Bechtle Ave. Upon arrival crews noted significant smoke coming out of the ventilation, according to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division Battalion Chief Dan Faust.
Crews had to force their way inside because the staff left keys inside, Faust said.
Through the use of extinguishers, they were able to knock down the majority of the fire in the fryer, Faust added. The fire started in a fryer and the piping became hot enough that it started to extend into the structure a little bit.
There was significant damage smoke and water damage to the fryer and appliances
“On my arrival, there was just significant smoke coming from the flue,” Faust said. “It was clear that it was larger than what we typically deal with here at a fast food restaurant - a small fire that is usually controlled either by one of the employees with an extinguisher or the extinguishing system. It was clear that it was a bigger event than that.”
Faust confirmed the store will be closed for a while.
No estimates of damages are yet known.
White Castle employees were not injured and safely evacuated after seeing the fire.