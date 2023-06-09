What’s happening this weekend: Walking events, yoga and more

Attendees can see their favorite teachers and principals as they walk along the story trail with games to play and prizes to win.

Pre-registration is not required, but those interested can like the event page on Facebook or email readingisimportant@gmail.com.

Bookmobile

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stops from noon to 2 p.m. today at NTPRD Nature in the Neighborhood at Davey Moore Park.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn.

These programs are for all ages.

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health — Springfield will host Walk with a Doc with cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds are invited to attend. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, this event will take place in the Cardio Room. For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 614-441-5952.

Yard Sale

Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Road, will hold a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be vendors, a food truck and more.

For more information, visit www.nbcspringfield.org.

Insect Hotel Workshop

The Master Gardeners Volunteers of Clark County are putting on a workshop to build an insect hotel from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum in the MGV Barn Area.

Participants will learn about the benefits of an insect hotel, put one together, and plan where to place it in your own landscape. Bugs are an important part of the ecosystem, doing all sorts of useful things from pollinators like bees and bumblebees to beneficial insects that help break down the compost or eat garden pests such as green flies and aphids.

There is a fee of $20 for this workshop to cover the cost of materials. You must pre-register at go.osu.edu/insecthotelworkshop to save your spot, there is a limit of 15 participants. Payments will be accepted on the day of the event.

Adventures at the Museum

The Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain, will offer an “Adventures at the Museum” free activity for kids with their families from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The focus will be on old fashioned toys and games, offering an opportunity to play with games from the past and make something fun to take home.

Look for the table in the Springfield Farmers Market to get started.

Hertzler House Tour

Daniel Hertzler Jr. (aka Jack Kinzer) will take 15 guests on a tour of the 1854 Daniel Hertzler House on Sunday.

Attendees can learn more about the family, how Hertzler impacted Clark County history, Hertzler’s untimely death and more.

There will be tours at 1 and 2 p.m., and there is a 15-person maximum for both.

Reservations must be purchased in advance at $10 each. To make a reservation, call 937-245-1424.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 11:45 a.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Blood Drives

The American Red Cross will host a blood drives from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St. in St. Paris.

Donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Requirements: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in; Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health.

The Community Blood Center will host two blood drives on Monday:

The Maiden Lane Church of God monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1201 Maiden Lane, and the Bethel Community Church community blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 4400 Osborn Road.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ‘23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.