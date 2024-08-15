What’s happening this weekend: Picnic on the Lawn, community events and more

A Back to School Bash will be held at 4 p.m. today at the Champaign Family YMCA.

There will be crafts, water play, music and more. There will also be a $2 meal that includes hot dog, chips and water.

The first 45 children will receive a backpack with school supplies inside.

Fly In, Drive In & Craft Fair at Grimes

The Fly In, Drive In & Craft Fair will be held starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Grimes Municipal Airport in Urbana.

The day will include breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. provided by the local EAA chapter, the Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the second annual Car Show from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosted by the local Pilots Association, a craft show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 20 craft vendors, food trucks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mindy’s Airport Cafe, bouncy house and sidewalk chalk for kids.

Admission is free.

Pair of blood drives

Solvita will host two upcoming blood drives on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 325 N. Fountain Ave. in honor of Nolan O’Neill.

Schedule an appointment to donate on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Those who register will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

U-pick Flowers

A “U-pick Flowers” event will be held at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Petals on the Pike, 6730 New Carlisle Pike in Springfield.

When you arrive, check-in, sign the guest book, pick up a jar and clippers under the white tent, and u-pick over 75 varieties of flowers. Before leaving, your flowers will be transferred from the large, glass jar to a cup that will fit in your car’s cup holder.

The cost is $20 for large, quart sized jars or $75 for a bucket.

For more information, visit https://petalsonthepike.com/ or contact Dawn & Brian at petalsonthepike@gmail.com or 937-470-6174.

Thrift Shop Day

The Animal Welfare League of Clark County will celebrate “National Thrift Shop Day” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 3 W. Pleasant St.

This year’s theme is to “Re-love the Pre-loved for a Better Tomorrow.” Everything in the store will be half price.

All proceeds go directly to the care and feeding of the pets at the Animal Welfare League Farm, which cares for over 100 dogs and cats and currently two pigs.

The AWL is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter, run by committed volunteers.

Food Truck Competition

The Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition will return for a 10th year from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park in Springfield.

It will feature palate-pleasing mobile cuisine, a beer garden and live entertainment for all ages.

Up to 40 food trucks that serve a variety of gourmet cuisine will compete, with a panel of celebrity judges scoring each of their signature dishes. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 grand prize, second place will get $2,500 and third place will get $1,500. All event attendees can vote via the Springfield Food Truck mobile app for their favorite food truck to receive the $1,000 “People’s Choice” award.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees can make donations to help support Springfield Rotary’s causes online and in-person during the event.

For complete details and updates, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/springfieldfoodtruck, or download the Springfield Food Truck mobile app.

Community Festival and Concert

A Community Festival and Concert will be held at from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the First Church of God, 9341 U.S. Route 36 in St. Paris.

The concert will feature Jeremy Liles and Brent Henderson, as well as Grafton Church, Kristi Payne-Mazarene, First Church of God, Silvergrass Band and Dancin’ Band from Falconland.

The event will include local vendors and service providers, kids games and activities, food trucks, cotton candy, ice cream, snow cones, dunk tank, bounce house, community involvement games, and free school supplies.

The event is free to attend. Service animals only, no pets.

Bluegrass at the Opera House

Bill Purk and Friends will perform Bluegrass from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

Road House Grill food truck will be serving before the show.

Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Picnic on the Lawn

The Champaign County Historical Society will host the fourth annual Picnic on the Lawn at 1 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave.

There will be chicken salad, croissants, baked beans and pasta salad served by In Good Taste Catering, as well as home baked berry cobbler and your choice of iced tea or lemonade.

Make reservations for $15 a person on the Historical Society website at champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org or at the museum by 4 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The picnic supports the Historical Society’s mission to collect, preserve, interpret and display artifacts, documents and other resources relevant to Champaign County history.

The Historical Society Museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Community Concert

The West Central Ohio Community Concert Band will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, 10051 Township Road 47 in West Liberty.

This event is for all ages.

This event was made free to the public thanks to the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, The Columbus Foundation, Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek and sponsors: Supporting Sponsor – Greenhills Community, 2024 Project Sponsor – Dr. Ronald Alvin Stewart, and Educational 3-D Tour Sponsor – Dustin Gardner, Reality Capture.