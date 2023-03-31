What’s happening this weekend: Pancake breakfast, performance and more

Trailblazers Walk

The Tecumseh Trailblazers, a local club of the American Volkssport Association (AVA), is sponsoring a 5K and 10K loop walk on Saturday. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and the event will end at 3 p.m.

The starting point is the Smith Park Shelter House, 801 W. Jefferson St. One 5K will go through Historic downtown New Carlisle. The other 5K will follow part of a path known as Tecumseh Trail.

The walk is sanctioned by the AVA and is free and open to everyone. Optional cost for IVV credit is $3. The trail is suitable for wheelchairs, strollers, and wagons with caution.

Parking is available along both sides of the park driveway and on Smith St alongside the tennis courts. For more information, email beacon811@yahoo.com or visit ava.org.

Hat Show

Trinity A.M.E. Church is having a “Hat Show Luncheon” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Clark State LRC, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

The show will feature several vendors including hats, purses, clothes, jewelry, door prizes and other crafts.

Donations are $25. For more information, call the church at 937-325-1372 or 937-324-3615.

Homemade Dinner

Catawba United Methodist Church, State Route 54 in Catawba, will host a homemade chicken noodle dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and a drink. The cost will be a free will donation and is a dine in or carry out with proceeds going to the building fund.

Explore Springfield police officers will wear body cameras

Wittenberg Performance

Wittenberg University will welcome Grammy Award-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion for its third and final event in the special spring Wittenberg Series’ programming schedule.

The performance will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Weaver Chapel, with doors opening 30 minutes before the event, which is free and open to the public.

Third Coast Percussion, a quartet of classically trained percussionists founded in 2005, also teaches musicians of all ages and experience levels and has commissioned dozens of new works by many composers.

The four members of Third Coast are also accomplished teachers and currently serve as the ensemble-in-residence at Denison University. Members include David Skidmore, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and Sean Connors – all of whom met while studying percussion music at Northwestern University.

Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours.