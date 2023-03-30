Egg hunt, other Easter events planned in Clark and Champaign counties

The Northridge United Methodist Church will host an egg hunt for children with special needs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 4610 Derr Road in Springfield.

Hot dogs, cotton candy and the egg hunt for kids ages up to 13 are planned.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The hunt is for kids in fifth grade and younger, and will be broken down by age groups.

The Springfield Outreach Gathering will host a community Easter egg hunt from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Davey Moore Park, 600 S. Western Ave. in Springfield.

The event will include a food truck, bounce house, prizes and games.

The Springfield Church of Christ will host a community Easter egg hunt for infants through sixth grade at 2 p.m. on April 1 on the church grounds, 1620 Buck Creek Lane in Springfield.

Children will be divided into three age groups: Birth to 3 years; 4 to 8 years and 9 years and up. Each age group will have their own specified hunting area. A Golden Egg will be hidden in each hunting area. The child who finds the Golden Egg can turn it in for a special age-appropriate prize.

Pre-registration is requested to prepare adequate amounts of snacks and gift bags for each child. Each child will make a special craft to take home with them.

Register online at the church website at https://www.springfieldcofc.com, on the church Facebook page or by calling 937-322-7207.

Urbana Police Division’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at noon Saturday, April 8, at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Ave. The hunt will be on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym.

The Urbana FOP Lodge 93, in partnership with the high school DECA class and National Honor Society, plans to have 3,500 eggs for children 12 years and younger.

Medway United Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 2550 S. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

Doors open at 10 a.m., family shows will be at 10:20 and 11:30 a.m., and the egg hunt at 11 a.m.

There will be over 30,000 eggs, family shows, a visit from the Easter bunny, candy and prizes.

Fellowship Christian and Littleton & Rue will host a community Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at 830 N. Limestone St., in Springfield.

The event will include over 10,000 eggs, bounce houses, spin-the-wheel games with prizes, family photos, food and candy.

To register, visit https://fellowshipchristian.tpsdb.com/OnePageReg/1701.

Young’s Jersey Dairy will host an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

Children will be divided up into three age groups to find over 10,000 eggs as follows: Ages 4 and under at 2 p.m.; ages 5 to 7 a 2:20 p.m.; and ages 8-10 at 2:40 p.m.

Barnabe, the mascot, will also be present for pictures.

If you have a public Easter egg hunt or related event, e-mail the details and information to sns-local@coxinc.com.