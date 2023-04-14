What’s happening this weekend: PAC performance, tours and more

PAC Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Clybourne Park at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Clybourne Park has two acts set 50 years apart. Act One takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act Two is set in the same house in the present day, as the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification.

Tickets are $15 and free for students with a valid student ID at pac.clarkstate.edu.

Blood Drive

The Medway Church community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday for tours.

Food Truck Rally

Champion City Food Truck Rallies return to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., with Seafood Fest at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Seafood Fest will feature Freda’s Food Truck, Lilia’s Outside Cafe, Let’s Eat Food Truck, Flat Bread Impressions, M & S Grub Hub, Ma Dukes Street Food, Poppys Smoke House, Empanadas & More, Chidos Tacos, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, Thai 1 On, The Lumpia Queen, and Waggin’ Wagon.

For more information, visit championcityfoodtruckrally.com.

Homestead Open House

The 1820s Crabill Homestead, located at 2800 Croft Road, above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, will be open to the public for the first open house of the season from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can tour the homestead during “The School of the Soldier,” which will allow a chance to interact with members of Captain John Linigle’s War of 1812 Militia Company.

There is a suggested donation of $5 for tours. The Crabill Homestead is run by volunteers and managed by the Clark County Historical Society.

Tunes-N-Tales

The Clark County Public Library, in partnership with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, will host the Tunes-N-Tales program for 2023 of “I Know a Shy Fellow Who Swallowed a Cello” with a regular performance at 2 p.m. and a sensory friendly performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 in the Gaier Room of the Main Library.

The symphony under the direction of Maestro Peter Stafford Wilson, with narration provided by Head of Children’s Services Ms. Sonya, will have a musical adventure. Copies of the book will be given out to each family (while supplies last).

Tickets are free and available in the Lenski Children’s Center of the Main Library, with a limit of five tickets per family. Tickets are required for entry to the program. For more information, call 937-328-6905.

Concert Series

The next concert of the Sanctuary Series will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., with LiveWire ensembles of the Springfield Youth Orchestras.

LiveWire are the Youth Symphony’s chamber music ensembles which include a Brass Quintet, Woodwind Quintet, String Quartet and others. Students are chosen by audition. These small ensembles are featured in performances throughout the school year.

Following the show there will be a reception to meet the performers. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit highstreetunited.org.

Golden Era Wildcats Meeting

The Golden Era Wildcats of Springfield High School will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike. A sign will be posted near the entry door.

The guest speaker will be Terry Fredrich, representing the Jefferson Street Oasis Garden, who will share gardening tips and tell what happens to the produce grown at their garden. Golden Era Wildcats Vice President Robert Hulsizer will report on the recent community project protecting the oldest cemetery in Springfield on West Columbia Street. Special guest Chris Wallace will discuss the current latch-key program in the SCSD.

Pizza, soft drinks, and cookies will be served for lunch at noon. Any graduates of the Springfield City School District are welcome to participate.

Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Evans Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Those who donate through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy, while supplies last. Those who donate through April 30 will be entered to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, CA. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

Requirements: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification, 17 years of age or older (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. STAFF REPORT