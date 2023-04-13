Clark, Champaign stores to help Second Harvest Food Bank

Local stores are trying to help end food insecurity and provide food to families through local food banks.
For the 10th year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs have launched the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign to help raise money for local food banks, including the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties.
“Rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions and the end of the pandemic-related federal emergency support programs are affecting the charitable food system as well as millions of people in America, with nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, facing hunger,” Jennifer Brunner, development director for Second Harvest.
The campaign is to help people who experience food insecurity in the tri-county area get access to the food and resources they need with the help of Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members, supplies and associates.
“In the past, this campaign has helped increase awareness about issues of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds that supported our neighbors here in Champaign, Clark, and Logan counties, said Tyra Jackson, Executive Director of Second Harvest. “It’s our hope that even more people in our service area realize how important their participation was in past years and continue to support the campaign this year.”
With the food bank working with and having a long-standing relationship with the local Walmart stores, they have an “amazing opportunity to bring more people into the fight against hunger in our community,” Brunner said.
Since it started in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $165 million and helped provide 1.7 billion meals for the Feeding America network of food banks.
“While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation.
The campaign will run in store, in club and online through May 8 with three ways to support:
- For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online, suppliers will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits.
- Donate at check out in stores or clubs, or round up at Walmart.com.
- Donate at Feeding America’s campaign donation side at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
The 18 participating suppliers for Walmart include: BIMBO Bakeries; BodyArmor; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; fairlife, LLC; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Iovate Health Sciences; Lactalis; Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; and Unilever.
The 16 participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Blue Triton Brands; BodyArmor; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Hint; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; KIND; Kraft Heinz; Member’s Mark; Nestlé Purina Petcare Company; Nong Shim; Nissin; and Vita Coco.
For more information, visit www.feedingamerica.org/partners/current-promotions.
