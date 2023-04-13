Clark, Champaign stores to help Second Harvest Food Bank

With the food bank working with and having a long-standing relationship with the local Walmart stores, they have an “amazing opportunity to bring more people into the fight against hunger in our community,” Brunner said.

Since it started in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $165 million and helped provide 1.7 billion meals for the Feeding America network of food banks.

“While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation.

The campaign will run in store, in club and online through May 8 with three ways to support:

For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online, suppliers will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits.

Donate at check out in stores or clubs, or round up at Walmart.com.

Donate at Feeding America’s campaign donation side at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

The 18 participating suppliers for Walmart include: BIMBO Bakeries; BodyArmor; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; fairlife, LLC; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Iovate Health Sciences; Lactalis; Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; and Unilever.

The 16 participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Blue Triton Brands; BodyArmor; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Hint; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; KIND; Kraft Heinz; Member’s Mark; Nestlé Purina Petcare Company; Nong Shim; Nissin; and Vita Coco.

For more information, visit www.feedingamerica.org/partners/current-promotions.