Clark, Champaign pools, waterpark to open this month

Splash Zone Waterpark, 300 Eagle City Road in Springfield, will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. through mid-August, but it will have limited hours and features from Aug. 12-17.

Season passes are free for ages three and under, $90 (resident) and $110 (non-resident) for ages four to 13, $110 (resident) and $130 (non-resident) for ages 14 to 59, and $100 (resident) and $120 (non-resident) for seniors ages 60 and up.

Daily admission is $8 for those 14 and over, $6 for youth ages four to 13, and free for children three and under.

The waterpark includes water slides, lazy river, bowl slide, beach, sprayground, competition pool, diving boards and more.

For more information or to buy a season pass, visit https://ntprd.org/splash-zone/ or the Splash Zone Waterpark on Facebook.

New Carlisle Pool, 301 E. Lake Ave, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. through July 31 and from noon to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1-25.

A single member season pass is $130 for students ages five to 17, $125 for seniors ages 65 and up, $175 for adults ages 18 and up, and $75 for non-swimmers.

A season pass for a family of four is $245 if purchased before Memorial Day and $280 if purchased after that day. It costs $15 for each additional family member over four, and grandparents can be added to a family pass for $50 each.

The daily rate is $6 for students ages five to 17 and for seniors ages 65 and up, $7 for ages 18 and up, $5 for non-swimmers, and children under four are free with a paid admission. After 6 p.m., the cost is $4.

Season passes are available at the City Building. Open Memorial Day Weekend through Mid-August. Group rates are available for birthday parties, family reunions and private or company after-hour parties. Credit and debit cards accepted.

For more information, visit https://newcarlisleohio.gov/citylocations/new-carlisle-pool/ or the New Carlisle Pool Facebook page.

Urbana City Pool, located at Melvin Miller Park, 731 Children’s Home Road in Urbana, will be open at noon for season pass holders and 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests from Monday through Saturday, and at 1 p.m. for all users on Sundays, closing at 7 p.m. each day.

All preseason sales for season passes, pool rentals and swim lessons will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, May 11 and 18, at the pool office. Preseason sales will not take place at the Champaign Family YMCA this year.

Individual season passes are $80 for adults ages 18 to 59, $70 for children ages three to 17, and $65 for seniors ages 60 and older. Family season passes are $150 for two to three people, $165 for 4 people, $175 for 5 people, $185 for six people, $195 for seven people, $20 for an additional person and $30 for babysitters.

Daily guests must complete a one-time guest card before their first visit, with a parent or guardian completing it for a child under age 18. The cost is free for children under age two, $6 for adults ages 18 to 59, $5 for children ages three to 17 and $5 for seniors ages 60 and older.

For more information and rules, visit https://champaignfamilyymca.org/urbana-city-pool-2024-season.