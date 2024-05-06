Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago
Property transfers:

Larry L. and Christine A. Phillips to Sarah M. Brumfield, 1216 Santa Monica Ave., Springfield; $190,000.

Patrice Senior to Miles Senior, 2813 Wellsford Lane, Springfield; $0.

William T. Bowman to Joshua D. Arnold, 2617 Cavins Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

Phillip E. and Judith L. Murray to Phillip E. Murray, 1435 Ronald Road, Springfield; $0.

Susan R. Massie to Properties Plus 1 LLC, 643 A Villa Road, Springfield; $82,000.

Rudayus Hampton to Rudayus Hampton, 1927 Amanda St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to JAMSRI LLC, 1538-1540 W. High St., Springfield; $60,000.

Sindy C. H. Aguirre to PGG Real Estate LLC, 409 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $22,000.

Greg F. Manuel to James A. Manuel, 1003 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Beatrice Duplessy, 770 W. State St., Springfield; $43,000.

Eva M. Shepard to Comfort Living LLC, 1400 Concord Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Cindy Vance to Charles E. Brown Sr., 708 Broadway St., Springfield; $140,000.

Steven W. and Deborah L. Jividen to Deborah L. Jividen, 426 N. Light St., Springfield; $0.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael Todd Detrick, 303 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

MEP Group LLC to Hebron Group Inc., 821, 831-833 W. North St., Springfield; $140,000.

William A. and Michelle B. Lord to Michelle B. Lord, 1815 Overlook Drive, Springfield; $0.

Michael and Jennifer F. Craven to Arianna N. Reynolds and Cade Jackson, 2206 Broadway St., Springfield; $141,000.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 2415 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Bryan S. Dabe to Housing Connection of Clark County Inc., 2108 Gerald Drive, Springfield; $130,500.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael Todd Detrick, 2502, 2504, 2510 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Hensley Investments LTD to Bradley W. Beamont and Megan L. Neal, 362, 364 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 2350 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 2751 Dorothy Layne Ave., Springfield; $0.

J & M Homes LLC to to Josh and Maria Homes LLC, 610 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $0.

Elwood Ogden to Jesse D. Ogden, 643 Freese Place, Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 721 Eastmoor Drive, Springfield; $0.

Brook Detrick to MDReality LLC, 2131 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 717 Mavor St., Springfield; $0.

Andy N. Cline to Piper C. and Gilbert Tartaglino III, 910 Mavor St., Springfield; $134,000.

Michael Rice and Tabitha Aldrich to Billy Hall II, 809 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $0.

Brook Detrick to MDReality LLC, 2141, 2145, 2521 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.

Stuart K. Brown to Lindsey C. and Dale W. Taylor, 409 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $127,800.

Betty L. Skates to Anita L. Wilt, 704 Catherine St., Springfield; $0.

Kathleen A. Simpson to Kathleen A. and Steven A. Simpson, 1627 Sweetbriar Lane S., Springfield; $0.

Diana M. Philbin to Justin A. and Krista A. Baumgardner, 924 E. High St., Springfield; $58,000.

William Monaghan to Garlind Properties LTD, 374-376 Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Larry W. and Valarie K. Hensley to Mr Deeds LLC, 802-804 East St., Springfield; $55,000.

Hero Homes Solutions LLC to Sawaria Properties Inc., 925 East St., Springfield; $40,000.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 1615 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Keith A. Hopper to Austin and Erica Flora, 1927 Kenton St., Springfield; $137,500.

Zella R. Busick to Ernest L. Busick, 1721 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sara A. Abawage to Patrick Valbrun and Angeline Albrun, 1788 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Max DeLong to Leader Homes LLC, 85 Jasper St., Springfield; $27,500.

Sylvia A. Flemings to Henry Rodrigo, 1125 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $64,000.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael T. Detrick, 1421 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

Altamaha LLC to Miguel J. and Victoria J. Soto, 1702, 1704 Summit St., Springfield; $70,000.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael T. Detrick, 1718 Morgan St., Springfield; $0.

Patricia Wilson to Future Sights LLC, 222 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $75,100.

229 Holdings LLC to V & S Capital LLC, 1843 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Belinda J. Dearmond to Christian O. Dearmond, 314 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

The Ashgard Group LLC v. Ibenia L. Guevara, 136 Prairie Ave., Springfield; $40,500.

