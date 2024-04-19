Clark County Minority Health Fair to address healthcare gaps

Giveaways include weight scales and blood pressure cuffs.

In a video, Gracie Hemphill, deputy health commissioner, said data shows that racial and ethnic minorities experience illnesses and premature death at higher rates than others. This includes diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity and asthma.

“It’s not just one specific illness that we’re targeting; it’s really the wellbeing of the whole person,” Hemphill said.

Vince Carter, health equity coordinator at the health department, said in a video that the health fair has grown over the years. This is the seventh annual fair for the health department, but similar efforts have been happening since 1992.

Hemphill said the fair aims to build trust between healthcare providers and minority patients.

Carter said the fair is a resource to understand services available in the community and how to access them.

There will be more than 50 participating vendors focusing on physical, mental and emotional health, Hemphill said.

Screenings include blood pressure checks, as well as lab tests includes glucose, dental and vision screenings, Hemphill said. There will also be a CPR demonstration.

There will be interpreters on site for those who do not speak English, Hemphill said. Everyone is welcome to attend.