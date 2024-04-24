Clark-Shawnee to welcome new assistant superintendent

Clark-Shawnee Local School District will welcome “a familiar face” to the administrative team this summer.

Adam Billet has been approved by the school board as the new assistant superintendent, effective Aug. 1. He will fill the position vacated by Brian Masser, who has taken a leadership position with another school district.

“His strong work ethic and positive rapport with students, staff, and our community will allow him to lead well in this role. I am confident that Mr. Billet’s move to assistant superintendent will help our district continue to grow in a positive direction,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

As the current middle school principal, Billet brings 19 years of experience in education, including 10 years in the classroom and nine years as an administrator. He has been with Clark-Shawnee for three years after being hired in July 2021.

Billet began his career in education in 2005 at Northeastern Local School District before joining the Greenon Local School District in 2006 as a middle school math teacher. In 2015, he joined the administration team as assistant athletic director, then became the athletic director and dean of students in 2016 before becoming the assistant principal of Greenon in 2019.

“Clark-Shawnee is an elite school district with amazing teachers and support staff who take pride daily in providing unique, life-long learning opportunities for our students to develop their full potential,” he said. “As the Clark-Shawnee assistant superintendent, I will strive everyday to build meaningful, positive relationships with the staff and community to accomplish district goals and realize a meaningful and rewarding shared purpose.”

Billet earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Wittenberg University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wright State University, served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years and received an honorable discharge in 2007 at the rank of E5 sergeant.

